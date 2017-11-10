iPhone X not responding in cold weather? Apple pledges to fix problem

(WHDH) — The new iPhone X sold out in 20 major cities shortly after it hit store shelves.

Phone sales may be red hot, but the device itself has been freezing up in cold temperatures, according to USA Today.

Apple says it is aware of reports of the screen becoming temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment.

The company says it’s working on a software fix for the new phone, which broke ground with ID facial recognition and a $1,000 price tag.

In the meantime, Apple says that after several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again.

Apple’s website recommends using IOS devices in temperatures between 32 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

The timing is unfortunate, with the northeast set for a cold snap this weekend.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)