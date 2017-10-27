iPhone X pre-orders sold out in minutes

(WHDH) — iPhone X pre-orders sold out in just minutes on Friday.

The pre-orders opened at 3:01 a.m. today, a week ahead of their November 3rd launch.

Most people will have to wait an additional five to six weeks for the next shipment of the new phone since the company’s supply sold out so quickly.

Apple said the iPhone X is made with the most durable glass ever used in a smartphone. It also uses facial recognition to unlock the phone and comes in two colors, silver or space gray.

Each iPhone X costs $999.

