IPSWICH, MA (WHDH) - The Ipswich Fire Chief accused of strangling a woman is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Gregory Gagnon, 41, of Dracut, was initially arraigned in Lowell District Court Friday for an alleged assaulted. A judge released him on personal recognizance bail, but Saturday morning, investigators learned of another domestic violence incident with the same victim from last year, the District Attorney’s officer said.

Officials arrested Gagnon again, putting him behind bars for the weekend.

“I’m shocked. I can’t believe it,” Gagnon’s neighbor Dennis Rudy said. “I can’t believe that they charged him with something like that because he’s just a great guy.

