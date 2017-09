IPSWICH, Mass. (WHDH) – The Ipswich Fire Chief is expected to appear in court Monday after an arrest on Saturday.

Investigators say Gregory Gagnon, 41, of Dracut, tried to strangle a woman back in 2016. He was charged last week with assaulting that same woman.

Gagnon will be arraigned in Lowell District Court.

He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

