Ipswich girl raises $1 million towards cure for her rare disease

IPSWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — An Ipswich girl reached her goal of raising $1 million towards research that will hopefully lead to a cure for her rare disease.

Talia Duff has CMT4J, a rare neurological disease similar to ALS. Her classmates and teachers stepped in to help, creating a viral music video and holding fundraisers to get Talia to $1 million.

While Talia and her classmates hoped to reach $1 million by the end of 2017, they still managed to raise more than $900,000. In the last two days, they hit $1 million when an anonymous donor contributed $20,000.

“It wasn’t a few angel donors that came to help us but it was thousands and thousands of smaller angel donors out there that put us right to the edge and then this amazing anonymous donor who put us over the top,” said Jocelyn Duff, Talia’s mother.

The money will go towards creating gene therapy that doctors hope will cure Talia’s disease.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)