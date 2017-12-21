Ipswich hair salon holds fundraiser to raise money for girl with rare disease

IPSWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — A hair salon in Ipswich held a fundraiser Thursday to help a middle-schooler with a rare disease.

At Hair Crafters, people came in for a haircut for $20, with all the proceeds going to Talia and her family. Last month, the salon raised $600 for Talia by putting streaks of her favorite color, purple, in clients’ hair.

Talia started losing movement in her arms and legs when she was 3 years old. She was then diagnosed with Charcot Marie Tooth Type 4J, or CMT4J. The potentially-deadly neurological disease is similar to ALS and Talia uses a wheelchair to get around.

Talia needs $1 million to fund gene therapy that could possibly lead to a cure. Her classmates have helped by releasing a video online and selling jars of cookie mix and the rest of the community is pitching in as well. Talia and her family have about $250,000 left, which they hope to raise by the end of the year.

To donate to Talia’s gene therapy, click here.

