Ipswich officer struck by dump truck at paving project

IPSWICH, Mass. (AP) — An Ipswich police officer has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a dump truck.

Police say the officer, whose name has not been released, was working at a road paving project just before 9 a.m. when he was hit by the truck, which was backing up.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with leg injuries that were described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Police say the truck’s driver is cooperating in the investigation.

