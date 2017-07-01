Ipswich officer struck by dump truck still in hospital

IPSWICH, MA (WHDH) - Ipswich Police say the officer who was hit by a dump truck on Friday morning is still in the hospital.

The officer, Ted Lemieux, is a retired member of Ipswich Police and works part-time for the department. He was working a paving project when he was hit.

Lemieux underwent leg surgery last night at Middlesex Hospital.

Officials say his injuries do not seem to be life threatening.

The Ipswich Police Department is continuing their investigation and say the driver of the dump truck is cooperating.

