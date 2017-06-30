Ipswich police officer struck, seriously injured by dump truck

IPSWICH, MA (WHDH) - An Ipswich police officer was struck and seriously injured Friday morning by a dump truck.

Police Chief Paul Nikas says the officer was working a construction detail around 8:45 a.m. on Linebrook Road when he was hit.

The dump truck was reversing with a load of hot top and hit the officer, according to Nikas.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with a serious leg injuries.

The incident us under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)