Ipswich students create video to help classmate

IPSWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — Students at Ipswich Middle School created a video about their classmate, hoping it will go viral and help raise money for a cure.

Sixth-grader Talia Duff has a rare genetic condition called Charcot Marie Tooth Type 4J, or CMT4J. The disease is similar to ALS; Talia requires use of a wheelchair and requires daily therapy to stabilize her breathing.

Talia joined her classmates and teachers in the video. The goal is to help raise $500,000 for a cure of Talia’s disease.

