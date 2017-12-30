IPSWICH, Mass. (WHDH) – A community came together to support a little girl battling a rare genetic disease. The True North Ale Company hosted a fundraiser event Saturday for 12-year-old Talia Duff.

Talia has a rare disease called Charcot Marie Tooth Type 4J, or CMT4J. The disease is similar to ALS; Talia requires use of a wheelchair and requires daily therapy to stabilize her breathing.

Ipswich Middle School students have helped raise more than $873,000 to help find a cure.

Students created a video about her condition, which went viral earlier in the month.

Their goal is to reach $1 million by New Year’s Eve.

The foundation has reached nearly 90 percent of their goal, but there is still time to donate. To help Talia reach her goal, visit CureCMT4J.org.

