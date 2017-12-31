Ipswich students inch closer to $1 million year-end fundraising goal

IPSWICH, Mass. (WHDH) – A group of North Shore students are inching closer to their year-end fundraising goal to help their classmate, 12-year-old Talia Duff.

Talia has a rare disease called Charcot Marie Tooth Type 4J, or CMT4J. The disease is similar to ALS; Talia requires use of a wheelchair and requires daily therapy to stabilize her breathing.

Talia’s family hosted the “Turn Out for Talia” event Saturday night.

The foundation has raised more than $950,000, as of Sunday night, to help find a cure. Their goal is to reach $1 million by the New Year.

Ipswich Middle School students created a video about her condition, which went viral earlier in the month.

The foundation has reached nearly 96 percent of their goal, but there is still time to donate. To help Talia reach her goal, visit CureCMT4J.org.

