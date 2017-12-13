Ipswich students raise $125,000 to fund gene therapy for sick classmate

IPSWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — Students at Ipswich Middle School have raised thousands of dollars to help their sick classmate but they still have awhile to go before they reach their goal.

Talia Duff has a rare genetic condition called Charcot Marie Tooth Type 4J, or CMT4J. The disease is similar to ALS; Talia requires use of a wheelchair and requires daily therapy to stabilize her breathing.

Doctors are working on a cure for CMT4J but $1 million is needed. Her classmates have raised $125,000 to go with the $500,000 already raised but they intend to keep their fundraiser going. They hope to hit $1 million by New Year’s Eve.

