IPSWICH, Mass. (WHDH) – Students at Ipswich Middle School are on a mission to make a difference. The students are continuing to raise money for a classmate’s rare disease, and they are close to their goal.

Talia Duff, 12, has a rare disease called Charcot Marie Tooth Type 4J, or CMT4J. The disease is similar to ALS; Talia requires use of a wheelchair and requires daily therapy to stabilize her breathing.

The fundraising efforts started with the creation of a video about Talia with the hopes of it going viral.

As of Wednesday, the students have raised $813,000. Their goal is to reach $1 million by New Year’s Eve.

To help Talia reach her goal, visit CureCMT4J.org.

