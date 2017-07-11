Iranian researcher travelling to Boston detained at airport

BOSTON (AP) – An Iranian cancer researcher has been detained at the airport on his way to work at a prominent Boston hospital.

Boston Children’s Hospital said Tuesday that Mohsen Dehnavi is a visiting scholar with a J-1 visa issued in May but was prevented from entering the country with his wife and three young children for reasons that still remain unclear.

The hospital said in a statement that the family could be deported Tuesday but hoped they would be allowed to enter the country instead.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokeswoman declined to comment, citing privacy laws that prohibit the agency from discussing individual cases.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that President Trump’s administration could largely enforce its travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.

