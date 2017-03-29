BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say a suicide truck bomb has targeted a police checkpoint in southern Baghdad, killing 15 people and wounding 45.

Security and hospital officials say the bomber detonated the vehicle — an oil tanker laden with explosives — late on Wednesday night. Three policemen are among the dead while the rest were civilians. A number of policemen were also wounded.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group has carried out similar attacks as their territorial hold in Iraq weakens.

Iraqi forces are fighting IS in western Mosul, where some 2,000 IS fighters are launching fierce counterattacks. After launching the operation to retake Mosul in October, Iraq declared eastern Mosul liberated in January.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)