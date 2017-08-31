Irma becomes Category 2 hurricane, expected to intensify quickly

(WHDH) — Tropical Storm Irma was upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane on Thursday.

Irma is moving west over open waters of the eastern Atlantic and has quickly strengthened. It’s currently located approximately 650 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Its maximum sustained winds have increased to 100 mph. Irma will be tracking through through an environment favorable for further intensification.

Irma should become major hurricane Thursday tonight as it continues to track toward the Leeward Islands. Impacts are likely to be felt as early as Tuesday next week

