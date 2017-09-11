Irma leaves Massachusetts family stuck at Disney World

(WHDH) — Disney World closed ahead of Hurricane Irma for just the sixth team in nearly 50 years, leaving one Massachusetts family stranded at the resort.

Whipping winds, torrential rain and strong storm surge forced Steven Noonan, of East Bridgewater, and his family to hunker down at the theme park as Irma powered through the area.

Noonan said Disney “was the best place to be stuck” and that the park was very accommodating.

The park is slated to open for business again on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)