BOSTON (WHDH) – The countdown is on for a doubled reward from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

Thirteen pieces of art were stolen in 1990. The pieces have been valued at more than $500 million.

The museum is offering $10 million for tips regarding the theft until midnight. The museum said the artwork does not have to be returned by midnight to receive the full reward, however, information leading to its recovery must be submitted before then.

