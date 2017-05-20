Isaiah Thomas to miss remainder of NBA playoffs due to injury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star guard Isaiah Thomas will miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs with a right hip injury, the team announced Saturday.

The team says Thomas re-aggravated a prior injury Friday night in the club’s East Conference Finals loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas initially injured his hip back in March.

“The swelling increased during the first two games against Cleveland, and in order to avoid more significant long-term damage to his hip, we could no longer allow him to continue,” said Celtics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian McKeon.

Thomas did not make the trip to Cleveland for games 3 and 4. The Celtics are down 2-0 in the series.

Thomas played just 17 minutes in Friday’s 130-86 blowout.

