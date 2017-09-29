Twenty-seven people have died from domestic violence in Massachusetts in 2017. On Friday, a vigil was held in Revere, less than a week after an elementary school teacher was tragically murdered in her home. The victims’ names, their hometowns and causes of death were read out loud, including 30-year-old Vanessa MaCormack’s.

MaCormack was found murdered Saturday afternoon. The second grade teacher at Connery Elementary School was strangled and stabbed to death by her husband, Andrew MacCormack, prosecutors allege.

RELATED: Prosecutors: Man bought drugs, bleached home after strangling school teacher to death

“It hurts my heart that this happened,” said Russell Pacewicz, a friend of MaCormack’s family.

The couple was having financial problems and Vanessa’s husband was spending hundreds of dollars a week on cocaine, according to prosecutors. Investigators say they uncovered texts showing the two had been fighting for days before the alleged murder.

Family members described MacCormack as the world’s best mother to her daughter, a loving wife and a devoted daughter and sister. Police say her husband tried to cover up the crime. He’s being held without bail on a murder charge.

“In 2017 no one should deal with that. We shouldn’t even be talking about this,” said domestic violence survivor Ife Franklin.

Dozens gathered at Revere City Hall, holding poignant signs urging domestic violence victims to speak out before its too late.

“When you live in a state of fear, constant fear and uncertainty – that’s terror,” Franklin said.

Researchers say 1 in 3 woman experience domestic violence.

