‘It shook the whole house’: Residents recount plane crashing into Methuen apartment

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Witnesses spoke to 7News and described the moment of impact when a small plane crashed into an Methuen apartment building, killing the pilot.

“It shook the whole house. It felt like an earthquake,” said one resident.

The plane crashed into the roof of a building at a Methuen apartment complex. Residents said they ran outside and saw the plane’s tail sticking out from the roof.

“All of a sudden there’s a big boom. I looked out my window and all I saw was insulation falling off the roof,” said Robert Nochnuk, who was in the apartment next to the one the plane crashed into. “Right next door. Another 10 feet and I wouldn’t be here.”

The complex is located near Lawrence Municipal Airport. Many told 7News they were always concerned something like this would happen because planes often fly low.

The crash killed the sole occupant of the plane, former Newburyport Mayor Al Lavender.

