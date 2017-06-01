‘It was like being in the center of a tornado’: Gas leak covers neighborhood in dirt

WHITMAN, MA (WHDH) – A serious gas leak in Whitman Thursday morning sent a large plume of brown dust flying into the air, leaving one neighborhood covered in dirt.

Crews responded around 8 a.m. to Hogg Memorial Drive after workers replacing a water pipe struck a gas line, officials said.

An massive cloud of clay and dirt could be seen billowing 30-40 feet into the air after the line was struck, but there was not explosion. Residents said they’ve never seen anything like it before.

“It was a big geyser coming up like a water fountain,” Frank Johnson said.

“It was like being in the center of a tornado,” Jennifer Grady said. “I couldn’t see anything in my front yard except brown dirt.”

Power and gas was cut to the neighborhood as crews worked to fix the leak. Out of an abundance of caution, Whitman fire evacuated 15 homes on the street.

“When you have a leak of that size, it clears all the rust and dirt out of the line,” Fire Chief Timothy Grenno said. “Because of this, a brown gas cloud covered the south and west end of town and began blowing into the center of town.”

National Grid worked throughout the day to restore utilities to the area.

Residents are now left to cleanup a major mess. No injuries were reported.

