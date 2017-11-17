‘It’s a crazy scene’: Daylight shooting in Jamaica Plain under investigation

(WHDH) — Boston police are investigating a shooting that caused a serious car crash Friday afternoon in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Police responded to the area of 140 School Street near the Roxbury line and roped off several crime scenes.

Commissioner William Evans said multiple shots were fired out of white Audi that fled the scene, causing a minivan to crash into a parked car. Video from Sky7 showed a utility pole resting on top of a black sedan.

Evans said a responding officer was struck by the Audi, prompting the officer to fire a single shot at the vehicle.

The Audi was later found abandoned at Bragdon and Miles streets in Roxbury with no suspect inside, according to Evans.

Several police officers swarmed the area and are investigating the incident. Washington Street from School Street to Columbus Avenue is closed due to the ongoing investigation. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

No serious injuries were reported. One police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“It’s a crazy scene,” Evans said. “Thank god my officer is OK.”

It’s not clear why the shooter opened fire on the minivan.

“I believe the vehicle was hit with one round,” Evans said.

Evans said he is concerned with the uptick in daylight shootings in the city.

