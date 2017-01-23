‘It’s just a friendship:’ Brady talks about relationship with President Trump

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - On the eve of officially taking over as president of the United States, Donald Trump made it known that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had called to congratulate him.

On Monday, when asked about the phone call in an appearance on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan Show,” Brady opened up on his relationship with Trump.

“He’s been very supportive of me for a long time,” Brady said. “It’s just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people.”

Seemingly fed up with his and Trump’s relationship being blown out of proportion, Brady said “Why does everybody make such a big deal? I don’t understand it.”

Brady said he does not necessarily agree with all of Trump’s views, but said that he did call him because they have been friends for 16 years.

“I don’t want to get into it, but if you know someone it doesn’t mean you agree with everything they say or they do,” Brady said.

