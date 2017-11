CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — Racially-charged messages found in Cambridge have launched a police investigation.

Investigators said they found a couple dozen stickers saying, “It’s okay to be white” in Harvard Square and the Cambridge Common.

Public Works crews have removed most of the stickers.

