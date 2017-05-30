Ivanka Trump’s brand tweets, receives backlash

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump is facing some backlash after her lifestyle brand’s Twitter account, IvankaTrumpHQ, gave what some considered an insensitive Memorial Day holiday tip.

On Sunday, Ivanka tweeted, ‘Make champagne popsicles this #memorialday.’

The post also linked to a page on Ivankatrump.com, which provided a list of ideas for the holiday.

Some social media users criticized the tweet.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)