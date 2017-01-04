J.M. Smucker Company recalls 3 types of canned cat food

ORRVILLE, OH (WHDH) — The J.M. Smucker Company is voluntarily recalling certain canned cat foods because of possible low vitamin levels.

The recall includes 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty products distributed between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3.

The company says the canned foods may be lacking thiamine, which is commonly known as Vitamin B1.

Thiamine deficiencies in cats can lead to decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, weight loss, ventroflexion of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

The FDA says anyone using this product should stop feeding it to their cats and call the company’s service hotline at 800-828-9980.

To view a full list of products affected by the recall, click here.

