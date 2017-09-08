Jacksonville Police share double rainbow ahead of massive hurricane

JACKSONVILLE (WHDH) — Police in Jacksonville, Florida have shared a stunning photo of two rainbows over Jacksonville Beach — a stunning, welcome sight that comes just as a powerful hurricane bears down on the region.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the rainbows on Thursday, showing the literal calm before the storm as Hurricane Irma is set to bring devastating wind and rains to the area.

The photo struck a chord with people, receiving thousands of reactions, shares and comments as of Friday afternoon.

