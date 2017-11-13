Jadiann Thompson featured on cover of The Improper Bostonian

(WHDH) — If you pick up the current issue of The Improper Bostonian, you’ll see one of our very own gracing the cover!

7News anchor Jadiann Thompson is the cover girl for the latest issue of The Improper Bostonian.

Thompson, who has been a 7News anchor and reporter since 2015, is featured in the cover story, where she talks about where she grew up, her career, and what she loves about Boston.

Thompson also talks about being a black belt, the biggest story of her career, and her sports loyalties.

You can catch the full cover story here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)