Jaguars star guarantees win over Patriots in AFC Championship, Super Bowl victory

(WHDH) — Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is the latest opponent to step into the spotlight and guarantee a victory over the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

The Jaguars returned home to Everbank Field for a fan rally Sunday night after shocking the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-42 to setup a date with the Patriots in the AFC Championship.

In speaking to jubilant fans, Ramsey made a bold statement that will surely end up on the bulletin board inside New England’s locker room at Gillette Stadium

“I ain’t got too much to say, but make sure you all bring that same energy out next week and the week after,” Ramsey said into a microphone. “We are going to the Super Bowl and we are going to win that b—-. We are going to the win that b—-.”

Ramsey, a second-year player out of Florida State, was selected to his first Pro-Bowl this season.

Before even taking the field against Jacksonville on Sunday, Steelers safety Mike Mitchell guaranteed a win over the Patriots in the AFC Championship. Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard also took a shot at Tom Brady saying, “I want to make him look like Blake Bortles.”

The Patriots crushed the Titans 35-14. They will host Jacksonville Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl.

