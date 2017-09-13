It was a star-studded night in Charlestown as celebrities, local athletes and others walked the red carpet in front of Spaulding Rehab Hospital for the premiere of the film “Stronger.”

In the film, Jake Gyllenhaal plays Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

7’s Adam Williams had the chance to sit down with Gyllenhaal and Bauman to discuss the film and the important message it delivers.

“Everybody loses something in their lives or goes through loss and has struggles,” Bauman said.

The film sheds emotional light on the bombing survivor who lost both legs in the attack, and from his hospital bed helped the FBI identify the bombers.

“I was nervous cause I had to play him, you know, I had to do service to his story,” Gyllenhaal said. “I will never be the same, in the best possible way.”

Tatiana Mahz-Lonnie plays Bauman’s then girlfriend, capturing how a couple becomes stronger together while dealing with a tragedy.

“What I love about the film it as much as the marathon is a huge impacting thing about the story, it really becomes about these people and how they survive this and how there relationships survive this,” Mahz-Lonnie said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)