Jalapeno-flavored chips recalled due to salmonella fear

Frito-Lay is recalling two of it’s potato chip products for fears of salmonella contamination.

It is a voluntary recall for jalapeno-flavored Lay’s kettle cooked potato chips.

Also taken off the shelves, jalapeno-flavored Miss Vickie’s kettle cooked chips.

The bags affected have a ‘guaranteed fresh’ date of July 4th or earlier.

Small bags of the chips in multi packs are also affected, with a ‘use by’ date of June 20th or prior.

Frito-Lay says the seasoning blend for the chips has potentially tainted jalapeno powder.

The company is recalling the product ‘out of an abundance of caution.’

