James Harrison practices day after inking deal with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - After a bitter breakup with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend, linebacker James Harrison inked a new deal with the New England Patriots and was on the Gillette Stadium practice field on Wednesday.

Harrison, 39, was seen sporting a No. 92 jersey as he and his teammates prepared for a Sunday showdown with the New York Jets on New Year’s Eve.

In 15 seasons in the NFL, Harrison has more than 500 tackles and 82 sacks. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has two Super Bowl rings. He is the Steelers all-time sack leader.

The Patriots have not disclosed Harrison’s contract, but reports indicate it’s one-year deal.

“He a well-put-together human being,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said of Harrison. “Scary, some would say.”

Harrison is expected to make his New England debut on Sunday, likely in a pass-rushing specialist role.

