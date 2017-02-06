James White is ‘epitome of what it means to be an extraordinary person,’ former coach says

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WHDH) — Before helping the Patriots win the Super Bowl Sunday night, running back James White was a star at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.

“It was really a surreal moment for me. It still feels kind of fake to me. I am really excited,” White told 7News Monday. “I don’t know when it’s going to actually hit me.”

St. Thomas Aquinas athletic director George Smith says it’s no surprise that his former player is now a Super Bowl champion.

“Humble, great athlete, great athlete,” were just a few words that Smith used to describe White.

White tallied three touchdowns in the Super Bowl, including the game-winning score in overtime.

In fact, Tom Brady said James White should have won the MVP award.

White, a former fourth-round draft pick, also cashed in on a key two-point conversion.

Aquinas’ head coach said White has one of the greatest football traits, something he calls “forces.”

“Basically great things happen to great people who are devoted to the greater good,” Roger Harriot said. “James White is the epitome of what it means to be an extraordinary person.”

The reality started to sink in Monday, as White celebrated the win at Walt Disney World.

