James White sets Super Bowl record for most receptions

HOUSTON (WHDH) – The Patriots capped off one of the greatest comeback wins in Super Bowl history Sunday night and running back James White played a vital role.

During New England’s historic 25-point comeback, White caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

White also added two more rushing touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the first ever overtime frame in Super Bowl history.

White’s 14 catches broke the record previously held by Denver’s Demaryius Thomas.

White undoubtedly secured his place among the greats in Patriots history.

