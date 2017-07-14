Jamming 911 line: Man arrested for calling police 98 times

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who authorities say called 911 nearly 100 times in one day has been arrested.

Clearwater police said in a Facebook post that Michael Mott called the department’s communication center 98 times Monday. They say Mott was trying to get money that was seized during a drug arrest in January.

Police say Mott used two phones to make the calls and even made calls in front of an officer who responded. Authorities say Mott tied up valuable resources that were meant to help citizens in need.

Mott was charged with making harassing telephone calls. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

