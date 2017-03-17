JC Penney releases list of stores that are set to close

JC Penney said it will close 138 stores across the country this year, including two New England locations.

The company said about 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June.

Stores at the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, Massachusetts, and at the Rockland Plaza in Rockland, Maine, are on the list.

The company said most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

