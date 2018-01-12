Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder, donating $33 million to ‘dreamers’

(WHDH) — Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and the world’s richest person, is donating $33 million to 1,000 ‘dreamers’ to use for college.

Dreamers are undocumented, immigrant students. Bezos is providing the 1,000 students with full scholarships.

The move comes as the White House rejected a bi-partisan deal to keep those kids and students in the country.

Bezos said his adpoted father came to the US from Cuba unable to speak English. Earlier this week, Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook signed a letter to Congress demanding protection for Dreamers. They consider the deportation of young immigrants a threat to their work forces.

