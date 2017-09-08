Jerry Remy set for return to Red Sox broadcast booth

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jerry Remy will return to the NESN broadcast booth Friday night for the first time since June to call Boston’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Remy has not called a game since announcing that his lung cancer had returned for a fifth time. He underwent surgery two weeks later.

In a tweet late Friday afternoon, Remy said “I will be in the booth for tonight’s game! Looking forward to it.”

The former Red Sox second baseman known on broadcasts as “RemDawg” said the cancer was detected during his regular three-month exam.

It’s not clear when or if Remy has plans to return in the future on a full-time basis.

