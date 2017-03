BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy has been cleared by doctors to rejoin the team in Fort Myers next week.

Remy was re-diagnosed with lung cancer last month.

He tweeted that he is fortunate to have the best car in the world here in Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)