Jerry Remy’s lung cancer surgery goes ‘well’

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy underwent surgery on Monday as part of his battle to again beat lung cancer.

On June 12, Remy announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer for the fifth time.

A tweet posted to Remy’s Twitter account on Monday night stated that his surgery “went well” and that he was recovering in the ICU at Mass. General Hospital.

This is John. Jerry's wife just told me that the surgery went well. He's in recovery resting in ICU. 👍 — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) June 27, 2017

Remy expects to return to the NESN booth after the All-Star break.

“There’s a lot of people a lot worse than me, so I consider myself lucky at the stage that I’m at,” Remy previously said.

