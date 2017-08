BOSTON (WHDH) - A Jet Blue flight had to land immediately after take-off after the plane hit a bird.

The flight was leaving Logan Airport for Nantucket on Saturday when the incident happened.

Officials said the plane was inspected and passengers were put on another flight.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)