BOSTON (WHDH) - A Jet Blue flight that was headed for Logan Airport was delayed for re-screening after an airport employee tried to gain unauthorized access to the plane.

The flight was originally set to leave Portland, Oregon Thursday night.

Jet blue has not commented on the incident.

