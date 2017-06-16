BOSTON (WHDH) - Jet Blue is using facial recognition for boarding at Logan Airport.

The airline is trying this as part of a trail program that is only happening in Boston.

This pilot study for the Boston to Aruba daily flight will go on for 45-90 days.

Jet Blue says that once it is considered successful, they will implement the technology at airports across the country.

The facial recognition technology uses photos from passports to match the faces at the airport.

