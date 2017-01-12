JetBlue announces free Wi-Fi for domestic flights

NEW YORK (WHDH) - JetBlue announced it will now provide wireless Internet to passengers on all domestic flights.

The New York-based carrier is the first airline in the United States to allow passengers to surf the web, stream video and use message apps for free.

The included Wi-Fi option is called “Fly-Fi.” JetBlue is Boston Logan Airport’s largest airline carrier in terms of passengers.

