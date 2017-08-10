JetBlue flight from Boston diverted to Buffalo after crew members get sick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHDH) — A JetBlue plane headed to San Diego from Logan Airport was diverted to Buffalo, New York after the airline said three crew members got sick.

Officials said JetBlue Flight 19 took off from Logan at 4:55 p.m. and was scheduled to land in San Diego at around 8 p.m. Instead, the plane landed in Buffalo after officials said the crew members experienced dizziness.

“JetBlue Flight 19 from Boston to San Diego diverted to Buffalo when crew members required medical attention. The flight landed safely in Buffalo and was met by medical personnel. Customers will continue on to San Diego this evening,” JetBlue said in a statement.

