JetBlue names gate at Logan Airport after David Ortiz

BOSTON (WHDH) — On the same day the Boston Red Sox plan to retire David Ortiz’s iconic number 34, JetBlue honored the slugger at Logan Airport with their own memorable tribute.

The airline unveiled “Gate 34” in honor of the Ortiz, who retired last season as one of the greatest players in Red Sox history.

A row of Fenway Park seats have been placed in the seating area and an Ortiz plaque was also hung inside Terminal C.

Ortiz made an appearance at the event and he talked about what the city of Boston means to him.

“It’s an honor. It’s a real honor having a gate with my number on it and getting to know that there’s so many people from my country and all other places that will come through the gate,” Ortiz said.

The bridge that carries passengers to the airplane is lined with photos of Big Papi’s most iconic moments.

The Red Sox will hold a jersey-retirement ceremony Friday night before the club plays host to the Los Angeles Angels.

