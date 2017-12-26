BOSTON (WHDH) - A JetBlue flight making a landing at Logan Airport Monday evening briefly skidded off the taxiway.

Airline officials said the flight, which took off from Savannah, Georgia, went off the taxiway shortly after landing at 7:15 p.m.

Buses brought the passengers to the airport.

According to JetBlue, no injuries were reported.

Earlier Monday, blinding snow and bitter cold forced the airport to shut down its runways. This stoppage lasted for about an hour.

