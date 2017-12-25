JetBlue plane skids off taxiway during landing at Logan

BOSTON (WHDH) — A JetBlue fight making a landing at Logan Airport Monday evening briefly skidded off the taxiway.

Airline officials said the flight, which took off from Savannah, Georgia, went off the taxiway shortly after landing at 7:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Buses brought the passengers to the airport.

Earlier Monday, blinding snow and bitter cold forced the airport to shut down its runways. Massport told 7News for a brief time, no planes would land or take off.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., crews at Logan were able to dig out and things were able to get moving again.

